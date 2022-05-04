Prince Andrew Could Follow In Harry’s Footsteps And Move To The US, According To Royal ‘Expert’

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not be the only royals to leave the UK behind. Sources say Prince Andrew might be planning a move to the US in an effort to distance himself from his various scandals.

Why Andrew Might Be Considering A Big Move

Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Guiffre, a victim of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The duke agreed to settle the case out of court. During the scandal, Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and had to stay out of the limelight.

The controversy has died down, with other scandals and royal news making headlines, but it looks like Andrew might still be trying to escape the scrutiny. According to The Sun, the duke sees his situation as very similar to his nephew Harry.

“And he is contemplating following in the footsteps of the younger royal, feeling there might be the possibility of a new life for him in the world of broadcasting, public speaking, television and even publishing,” royal expert Ingrid Seward explained.

Royal Expert Thinks Andrew Might ‘Reinvent’ Himself

“It is possible Andrew could even attempt to reinvent himself as a supporter of abused women and appear on TV chat shows in the States,” Seward continued. “Imagine if Oprah got hold of him to tell his side of the story. Like Harry, in order to do this, he would probably need to move to America.”

Andrew might be thinking about moving to America, but Seward admitted that such a big step probably won’t be made any time soon. “He certainly wouldn’t take such a leap until things have settled down with the FBI’s investigations into Epstein,” the royal expert said. “He’s also unlikely to move while his beloved mother is still on the throne.”

Would Meghan And Harry Help?

Seward went on to say that Harry and Markle might even help Andrew rehabilitate his image. Both Andrew and Harry made names for themselves as hard-partying “spare” heirs to the throne. “With so much in common, it is perhaps not surprising Andrew would consider a similar path,” Seward concluded.

Andrew’s potential move to the US might be enough to get him out of the British tabloids and to keep any hints of scandal away from Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royals, but right now, it’s all conjecture. As Seward said, such a big move would only be made after the controversy surrounding him has died down.

Also, it seems unlikely that Harry and Markle would risk the bad press that would come if they helped Andrew start a new career. Only time will tell if Andrew will actually leave his native country and head to America.

More From Suggest

A Sneak Peek Into Kate Middleton’s Experience Of Dating A Prince



Meghan Markle’s Father Blasts Prince Harry Over Security Fears, Calls Him An ‘Idiot’



Only Two People Have Queen Elizabeth’s Direct Phone Number—And Charles Isn’t One Of Them