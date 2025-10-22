prince-andrew-to-receive-us-congress-committee-hearing-invitation-for-jeffrey-epstein-evidence

Disgraced royal family member Prince Andrew is expected to receive an invitation from the US Congress to speak about evidence concerning his former friend Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Daily Mail, Stephen Lynch, a senior member of the US House Oversight Committee, said during his interview with BBC Newsnight that he wanted to speak to Prince Andrew regarding his involvement with Epstein.

The late convicted pedophile died in 2019 while in prison for his crimes.

The Democrat then said he was “sure” an invitation would be issued to the royal. However, he cannot be subpoenaed to attend the hearing because he is a UK citizen. It would be his decision to go before Congress.

“We would be extremely interested in hearing from Prince Andrew regarding his involvement in all of this, yes,” Lynch said.

Prince Andrew Is Experiencing Renewed Backlash Over His Link to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew is facing backlash over his link to Epstein after the memoir by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, was released.

The memoir detailed how Giuffre was abused by Prince Andrew and others associated with Jeffrey Epstein while she was underage. Guiffre passed away earlier this year following an apparent suicide.

Just before the posthumous book was released, the royal announced he was giving up his titles.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family,” Prince Andrew shared in a statement last week. “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

After being asked by BBC’s Newsnight if he would issue the invitation, Stephen Lynch answered absolutely. “We will – I’m sure, I’m sure. We’ve had an opportunity to interview a half dozen of these survivors,” he explained. “Each one of them has really had a bond with Virginia Guiffre, and I think these memoirs only strengthen the bond.”

Lynch then noted the congressional committee will have an increased interest in the situation due to the memoirs.

Along with Prince Andrew, Lynch also said that former President Bill Clinton may also be invited to speak at Congress for his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein.