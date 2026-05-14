billionaire-arrested-in-la

Stephen Cloobeck, a billionaire and former ally of ex-US Representative Eric Swalwell, has been arrested and charged with attempting to present or dissuade a victim or witness from testifying.

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According to TMZ, Cloobeck was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood on Tuesday morning. He was released hours later after paying a $300,000 bond. It was later revealed that the arrest was connected to a criminal case involving his fiancée, Adva Lavie.

The former Penthouse model, who has been accused of targeting wealthy men through dating apps, allegedly stole luxury goods, cash, and personal information. She has maintained her innocence by pleading not guilty to multiple felony charges.

Prosecutors involved in the case revealed that Cloobeck attempted to dissuade or present three of Lavie’s alleged victims from testifying. He was also hit with a misdemeanor charge for “annoying telephone calls” for a fourth victim connected to the case.

Cloobeck’s legal woes come just after a judge ordered Lavie to surrender her passport and remain in California pending her trial. The order put a damper on the couple’s wedding plans, which involved a “lavish” ceremony in Jerusalem.

Cloobeck Made It Clear Where He Stood With Swalwell Last Month

Just after Swalwell was accused of sexual misconduct, Cloobeck cut ties with the former politician and demanded that the more than $1 million he spent on Swalwell’s now-failed California gubernatorial campaign be returned.

While speaking to TMZ last month, Cloobeck detailed how he had kicked Swalwell out of his mansion, pointing out the end of his support came down to “integrity.”

He further shared that as a businessman, he did not “bust the trust” and pushed that he has integrity.

Cloobeck also stated that he was “devastated, disgusted, disappointed, and shocked” about the allegations made against Swalwell. He noted that over their nearly 10-year friendship, the politician had never shown “signs” of such behavior.

The billionaire stated that after the allegations surfaced, he approached Swalwell “head on.” He told the ex-politician that he was “disappointed.”

Cloobeck said Swalwell did apologize for his actions. He also noted that he had initially invited Swalwell to stay with him amid the scandal. The billionaire pointed out that he was concerned about Swalewll’s mental stability.

However, Cloobeck later decided to retract his invitation, kicking Swalwell out of his residence.

Swalwell stepped down from his Congressional position in early April. He vowed to fight the allegations.