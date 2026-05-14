‘Hunger Games’ Star Arrested — Again

Former Hunger Games star Ethan Jamieson is once again facing legal woes after being arrested for the second time in less than two months.

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According to TMZ, Jamieson had another run-in with the law in Wake County, North Carolina, on May 12, with law enforcement claiming he violated a valid protective order. He was arrested last month and charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The former actor was previously accused of assaulting three men with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 23.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ethan Jamieson (27) as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle,” court documents revealed.

He was released from jail after paying a $150,000 bond. For that arrest, he is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.

Further details about the latest arrest, including who had a protective order against Jamieson, have not been revealed.

The actor was arrested last year for “resisting a public officer.” He pleaded guilty to that case and received a short jail sentence just three days before the March 23 alleged assault incident.

Jamieson Hasn’t Had An Acting Job For More Than a Decade

Jamieson first appeared in 2009, in an episode of One Tree Hill. He is best known for his role as the District 4 tribute in the first The Hunger Games film. He also appeared as Milo Truth in the hit series Justified in 2013.

The former child actor stopped acting shortly after.

He previously spoke to Lancaster Online about his role in The Hunger Games. He admitted he didn’t expect people to actually know the District 4 character.

“I knew that the books were popular,” he explained. “But I didn’t know that the movie was going to be so big.”

Jamieson also said he thought it was “pretty awesome” when he was swamped with fans who had recognized him from the film, signing autographs.

“I wasn’t so sure about it, but I did enjoy that [red carpet]. It was fun,” he said. “At the premiere, I met Kid Cudi. I was pretty excited about that.”

His mom also spoke about him working on the film. She noted that Lenny Kravitz, who played the famous stylist Cinna, was “much cuter” in person.

“My mom was star-struck to meet Lenny Kravitz,” the former actor stated. “I just couldn’t, couldn’t do it.”