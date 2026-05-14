reality-tv-legend-dies-rip-to-john-barbour.

John Barbour, the reality TV pioneer who created, produced, and co-hosted the trailblazing NBC series Real People, has passed away.

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Barbour died of natural causes on May 10 at his home in Las Vegas, his family told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 93.

Executive produced by Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In creator George Schlatter, Real People ran from 1979 to 1985. It featured a panel of co-hosts, including Barbour, who introduced pre-taped segments about people with strange hobbies or those who were just plain strange. The hosts would then offer their commentary on the short films.

Over the years, the panel of hosts included Sarah Purcell, Byron Allen, Skip Stephenson, Bill Rafferty, Peter Billingsley, and Fred Willard, in addition to Barbour.

John Barbour, Byron Allen, and Sarah Purcell taping of ‘Real People’ in 1980. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The show’s popularity and flexible format sparked inspiration for countless other reality TV series, such as That’s Incredible!, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and even MTV’s long-running Ridiculousness.

John Barbour Began His Entertainment Career as a Stand-up Comic

John Barbour was born in Toronto, Canada, on April 24, 1933. After dropping out of high school at 15, he moved to the U.S. in the 1950s to pursue an entertainment career. He started as a stand-up comedian, which led to appearances on The Dean Martin Show and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Barbour also released two comedy albums: It’s Tough To Be White (1965) and I Met A Man I Didn’t Like (1978).

In the mid-1960s, Barbour transitioned to television writing, penning episodes for sitcoms such as My Mother the Car and Gomer Pyle: USMC. By 1970, he had become the first host of KABC-TV’s AM Los Angeles, a role that earned him the first of his five Emmy Awards. He also sparked controversy by interviewing prominent anti-Vietnam War activists, including Muhammad Ali and Jane Fonda.

Barbour later hosted the pilot for The Gong Show, which became another long-running hit with Chuck Barris as the host. He also continued his acting career, making appearances on various TV shows like Get Smart, Sanford and Son, CSI, and Breaking Bad, according to IMDb.

Meanwhile, Barbour was a prolific documentary filmmaker. He wrote, produced, and narrated the documentary Ernie Kovacs: Television’s Original Genius. In 1992, he won Best Documentary at the San Sebastian Film Festival for The JFK Assassination: The Jim Garrison Tapes, which profiled New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison’s investigation into the Kennedy murder. In 2017, Barbour wrote and directed a sequel, The American Media and the Second Assassination of John F. Kennedy.

In 2019, Barbour published his autobiography, Your Mother’s Not A Virgin: The Bumpy Life and Times of the Canadian Dropout who Changed the Face of American TV!

RIP longtime friend of the show and TV pioneer John Barbour pic.twitter.com/iIu8Lr3ji2 — J.G. Michael (@ViewsParallax) May 12, 2026

Barbour is survived by his wife, Sarita, and their son, Christopher.