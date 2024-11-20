Prince Andrew Almost Thrown From Horse Amid Reports He’s ‘Not Speaking’ to King Charles

On Monday morning near Windsor Castle, Prince Andrew had a royal wobble as his black mare got a case of the jitters, nearly dethroning him.

The Duke of York’s serene ride swiftly descended into chaos when his horse became agitated. The mare thrashed and reared, causing Andrew to lose balance as he struggled to grip the reins and avoid falling.

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles’s younger brother took several minutes to calm his horse and steady himself before resuming his ride through the Windsor Estate, near Windsor Castle.

Of course, images of the incident found its way to all corners of the internet.

Prince Andrew was out riding in Windsor. His Horse spooked while riding and almost threw him! The poor horse!

Royal followers couldn’t help but comment on Andrew’s trouble with the reins.

“Andrew looks overweight. I feel bad for that horses back and spine,” one denizen of X wrote. “Poor horse. Gosh he is tubby these days,” a second X user quipped. “Which one is the horse really?” a third jokester added.

Prince Andrew’s serene ride took a gallop into chaos when his horse grew restless. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

However, other X users took up for Prince Andrew.

“Everyone saying poor horse has no idea how much a horse can carry, that horse is likely 16-18hh and will easily carry his weight,” one user insisted. “Horses can be bad tempered in bad weather and are very skittish in the wind and no amount of experience will save you from being deposited on the ground if the horse wants you off,” they added.

Prince Andrew Reportedly Has a ‘Lack of Closeness’ to the King

However, being perhaps too portly to ride a horse seems to be low on the list of Prince Andrew’s problems.

A new report from The Sunday Times suggests that the “lack of closeness” between Andrew and Charles, largely due to Andrew’s past association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has evolved into “outright hostility.”

Prince Andrew (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards), rides on horseback as he takes part in Trooping The Colour in 2018. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

This “new low in relations,” as referred to by The Times, is closely tied to Charles reportedly cutting off Andrew financially and trying to evict him from his residence, Royal Lodge. This extravagant $38 million estate, featuring a 30-room mansion, is set on 98 acres within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Andrew has lived there since 2003 after signing a 75-year lease from the Crown Estate. He pays just over $300 weekly rent, with the condition he maintains the property, according to The Times.

However, Charles wanted Andrew to move out of the Royal Lodge. He suggested a more modest home in line with the King’s idea of a “slimmed-down” monarchy. He proposed Frogmore Cottage, the former UK home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The prince felt the more humble estate was not befitting.

In a surprising turn, Andrew secured funds from an unknown backer to remain at Royal Lodge. The King is reportedly frustrated with his disgraced brother, and they are currently “not speaking” due to the financial situation.