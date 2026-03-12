Prime Video Adding Iconic Fox Sitcom

Married… with Children, the long-running sitcom that originally aired on the Fox network, will soon be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video as part of the platform’s March 2026 lineup.

Amazon announced that all 11 seasons of the classic comedy will arrive on Prime Video on March 25, giving subscribers access to the full run of the series that helped define Fox’s early television identity.

The sitcom, which debuted in 1987 and ran until 1997, follows the dysfunctional Bundy family living in suburban Chicago. The show centers on shoe salesman Al Bundy, his wife Peggy, and their children Kelly and Bud, whose chaotic household became a staple of late-1980s and 1990s television comedy. Over the course of its run, the series built a devoted fan base and became one of Fox’s most recognizable early hits.

Prime Video’s March content update includes the addition of numerous licensed television series and films alongside original programming. The service highlighted several new and returning shows, including Scarpetta, Young Sherlock, and the fourth season of Invincible, which premiere or release new episodes throughout the month.

Many Other Shows Are Also Coming To Amazon Prime Video

Along with Married… with Children, the streaming platform will also add several other classic television series on March 25. These include All in the Family, Good Times, Who’s the Boss?, Rules of Engagement, and The Shield, expanding Prime Video’s library of older television hits.

The additions form part of Amazon’s broader strategy of combining original series, live sports, and well-known licensed titles in one streaming destination. The March lineup also features documentaries and specials such as Meal Ticket and the comedy special Kountry Wayne: Nostalgia, as well as feature films arriving throughout the month.

Industry observers have said that adding established sitcoms and legacy television series can help streaming platforms attract new viewers while encouraging long-term subscribers to revisit familiar favorites.

With all episodes of Married… with Children becoming available at once, Prime Video subscribers will soon be able to binge the entire Bundy family saga, nearly four decades after the sitcom first premiered on television.