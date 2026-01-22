President Trump’s Son Barron Saves Woman From Being Attacked by Her Ex-Boyfriend

President Trump’s son Barron has been hailed as a hero after he allegedly saved a woman from being attacked by her ex-boyfriend.

Videos by Suggest

According to Metro UK, the woman, who is a friend of Barron Trump, told a UK court that the youngest Trump had saved her life when he called the police after witnessing the attack on a FaceTime call.

The woman stated she had reached out to President Trump’s son while her ex, Matvei Rumianstev, was allegedly attacking her. Barron immediately sprang into action, calling 999 for help.

“I just got a call from a girl I know,” the youngest Trump sibling stated during his 999 phone call. “She’s getting beaten up.”

Upon giving her address, Barron said, “It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up.”

When law enforcement arrived, the woman confirmed that she was a friend of Barron Trump.

“So, apparently, this informant from Americais likely to be Donald Trump’s son,” one of the officers stated. “This female is a friend of Donald Trump’s son. She was on a FaceTime with him when this assault happened, and he called us.”

When asked if she could call him to confirm the information, she is heard asking someone on the phone, “Hello, Barron – did you call the police or anything?”

Barron then replied, “I had someone call the police.”

Barron Trump Explains His Involvement in the Situation

The First Son also shared with the officers, “She called me. I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something.”

However, it wasn’t the greeting Barron thought it was going to be. “I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming,” he said. “I could see a guy’s head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit.”

Barron further explained why the phone call lasted between 10 to 15 seconds. “i called you guys – that was the best thing I could do. I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse.”

In the transcript of the 999 phone call, Barron appeared to become rude towards the operator, who called him out for it.

“Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions?” the operator asked when Barron struggled to answer how he knew the woman. “If you want to help the person you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So how do you know her?”

Barron answered, “I met her on social media. She’s getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don’t know what could have happened by now.”

At the end of the phone call, he added, “So sorry for being rude.”

Prosecutors alleged that the woman’s ex was jealous of her friendship with Barron and was angry after he had tried to call her before the attack.