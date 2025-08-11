President Trump Says Washington, D.C. Will Be ‘Liberated’ As He Deploys National Guard in the U.S. Capital

President Trump announced that he is deploying the National Guard in Washington, D.C., to address the U.S. capital’s crime issues, days after he ordered an increase in law enforcement within the city.

In the new memorandum, titled “Restoring Law and Order in the District of Columbia,” President Trump accuses the local government of Washington, D.C., of “losing control” of public order and safety within the city. The world leader cited the fatal shooting of two embassy staffers in May and the Congressional intern shot near the White House in June as two examples of the violence the city has been experiencing.

“Citizens, tourists, and staff alike are unable to live peacefully in the Nation’s capital, which is under siege from violent crime,” Trump stated. “It is a point of national disgrace that Washington, D.C., has a violent crime rate that is higher than some of the most dangerous places in the world.”

President Trump then announced that he would be deploying the National Guard in Washginton, D.C. “Pursuant to my authority under the Constitution and laws of the United States and the District of Columbia, I direct the Secretary of Defense to mobilize the District of Columbia National Guard and order members to active service, in such numbers as he deems necessary, to address the epidemic of crime in our Nation’s capital.”

Trump stated that the mobilization and duration of the National Guard’s duty is to remain in effect until he determines that conditions of law and order have been restored in Washington, D.C.

“Further, I direct the Secretary of Defense to coordinate with State Governors and authorize the orders of any additional members of the National Guard to active service, as he deems necessary and appropriate, to augment this mission,” he added.

President Trump Encourages Other Cities to Fight Crime Like Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, President Trump stated in a press conference that other cities should follow the lead of his administration in Washington, D.C.

“We’re going to be taking back our capital,” the world leader said, per ABC News. “And then we’ll look at other cities also, but other cities are studying what we’re doing. And you know some capable people in other cities, they can do it too.”

He then said, “But we have a great group of professionals, we’re going to have a safe, beautiful capital, and it’s going ot happen very quickly.”

President Trump also singled out Chicago and Los Angeles, noting both cities need to be tougher on crime. “If we need to, we’re going to do the same thing in Chicago, which is a disaster,” he pointed out as he slammed the city’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, and Illinois’ governor, JB Pritzker.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who President Trump announced will take command of Washington D.C.’s police department, stated that the federal government is ready to address the city’s crime.

“Let me be crystal clear: Crime in D.C. is ending and ending today,” Bondi declared. “We are going to use every power we have to fight criminals here.”

Trump stated the federal government is deploying 800 National Guard members and would deploy more “if necessary.”

Just before the press conference, Trump took to his Truth Social to announce his plans to “liberate” D.C.

“Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR,” he stated. “I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT”



