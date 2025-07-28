president-trump-pays-tribute-to-hulk-hogan

Hours after the news broke about Hulk Hogan’s unexpected death, President Donald Trump took to social media to pay tribute to the wrestling legend.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster,'” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart.”

President Trump then highlighted how Hulk Hogan supported him during the 2024 presidential election. “

“He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention,” Trump points out. “That was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

During his Republican National Convention speech, Hulk Hogan had nothing but praise for then-nominee Trump.

“At the end of the day, with our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we’re going to bring America back together,” Hogan stated. “One real American data time, brother.”

Hogan pointed out that he didn’t endorse Trump until the convention, citing the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, as the reason behind his speech.

“As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics,” Hulk explained. “But after everything that’s happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent.”

He then said, “I’m here tonight because I want the world to know that DOnlad Trump is a real American hero, and I’m proud to support my hero as the next president of this United States.”

After declaring the convention as “Trumpmania,” Hogan ripped off his shirt to reveal a Trump-Vance tank top.

Hulk Hogan Once Called Himself a ‘Coward’ For Not Being More Vocal About His Support of President Trump

During a 2024 appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Hulk Hogan referred to himself as a “coward” for not being more vocal about his support for President Trump.

“I was one of these guys that was a coward. I was one of these guys that wouldn’t put a Trump sign on my yard, wouldn’t wear the Trump shirt, the Trump hat,” he explained. “Because I was afraid what might happen or whatever. But after they took that shot and tried to kill him, that was it.”

Hogan then reflected on his longtime friendship with Trump. “I’ve watched how he’s treated people. He had that [air] about him when we first met him, and I was like, ‘Am I going to get along with this guy?'”

“And just to watch him walk in the beginning of the night when the preliminary match started and sit there all night long,” he continued. “And just how he talked to all the wrestlers in the back and how kind he was to people, and I saw how he handled the Make-A-Wish kids. I watched this guy: ‘Man, this brother’s for real.’ And I got to know him. I love him to death.”