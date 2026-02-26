president-trump-pays-tribute-to-charlie-kirk-during-state-of-the-union-2026

Nearly six months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, President Trump paid tribute to the late right-wing pundit during his State of the Union address.

Videos by Suggest

With Charlie’s widow, Erika, as a “special guest,” Trump spoke about the late founder of Turning Point USA.

“I’m very proud to say that during my time in office, both the first four years, and in particular this last year, there has been a tremendous renewal in religion, faith, Christianity, and belief in God,” Trump explained. “This is especially true among young people, and a big part of that had to do with my great friend Charlie Kirk, great guy.”

He further described Charlie as a “martyr” for his faith.

“Charlie was violently murdered by an assassin, and a martyr, really, for his beliefs,” Trump continued. “His wonderful wife, Erika, is with us tonight.”

Erika was seen wiping tears from her eyes as Republican lawmakers chanted “Charlie, Charlie.”

Trump went on to speak about Kirk as he called for political violence in America to end.

“In Charlie’s memory, we must all come together to reaffirm that America is one nation under god,” he added. “And we must totally reject political violence of any kind.”

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. His accused killer, Tyler Robinson, is currently on trial and could face the death penalty.

President Trump Previously Honored Charlie Kirk

Right before he attended a memorial event honoring Kirk, Trump reflected on the Turning Point USA founder’s unwavering support of his political career.

“He’s had a tremendous influence. For a young man, he did a great job. A tremendous job,” Trump said. “He had a hold on youth because they loved him. They respected him. And if you go back 10 years, those colleges were dangerous places for conservatives. And now they’re hot. They’re very hot. Just like this country is hot.”

He also said there was a “tremendous revival of faith, Christianity, and belief in God” in the U.S. following Kirk’s assassination.

Erika previously stated that she would keep her husband’s movement alive. “To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die.”