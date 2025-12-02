White House Shares Details About President Trump’s ‘Perfectly Normal’ MRI Scan

Nearly two months after President Trump randomly had an MRI scan, the White House released details about the test’s results.

According to NBC News, the White House shared a memo from Trump’s physician, Sean P. Barbabella, revealing that an MRI was conducted of the 79-year-old world leader’s cardiovascular system and abdomen.

Barbabella determined that the imaging was “perfectly normal” and was done “because men in [Trump’s] age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.”

“The purpose of this imaging is preventive,” the physician continued. “To identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function.”

Barbabella further stated that there was “no evidence” of arterial narrowing that would impair blood flow or of abnormalities in the heart or major vessels.

“The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting,” he also noted.

Regarding the abdominal scan, Barbabella stated, “All major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns.”

He repeated that the MRI scan was “standard” for an executive physical at Trump’s age.

Barbabella previously stated that President Trump underwent advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventative health assessments. He did not specifically mention the MRI.

President Trump Admitted He Had ‘No Idea’ What Part of the Body His MRI Scan Was For

Right before Barbabella’s memo was released, President Trump admitted he had “no idea” what part of the body his MRI scan was for.

While speaking to reporters on Air Force One over the weekend, Trump mentioned the scan after being asked whether he would share more details about his health.

“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” he said.

Although he didn’t know what the MRI was used for, Trump did state, “It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”

Repeating his cognitive test remark, he made an insulting remark to CBS News’ Weijia Jiang. “I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.”

Trump had mentioned the MRI scan on Oct. 27. “I got an MRI,” he said. “It was perfect.”

The test was notably run out of sync with Trump’s annual physical exam, which was conducted in April 2025.