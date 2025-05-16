President Trump Reignites Feud With Taylor Swift

Months after declaring he “hates” Taylor Swift, President Trump has decided to reignite his feud with the pop icon.

The world leader took to his Truth Social account to share his thoughts about Swift. “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?'” he wrote.

Swift finished her highly successful and long-running ERAS Tour in early December 2024. She has mostly stayed out of the public eye since her appearance at Super Bowl LIX, which her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, played in.

Unfortunately for Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs were unable to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22.

Swift was also booed during the game, which the US President trolled her for. “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” he wrote. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

President Trump Recently Made a Remark About Taylor Swift While Meeting With the Philadelphia Eagles

President Trump’s post comes just weeks after he made a remark about Taylor Swift while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win at the White House.

As he recalled watching the Eagles beat the Chiefs, Trump said, “I was there along with Taylor Swift. How did that work out?”

While the crowd chuckled at his remark, President Trump repeated, “How did that work out?”

President Trump began his feud with Taylor Swift shortly after she revealed that she was voting for his 2024 presidential election opponent, Kamala Harris, over him. He had previously shared AI images of her and her fans supporting him in the election.

He declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” not long after she spoke out.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, he confirmed he was not a “Taylor Swift fan” and “knew” she wouldn’t vote for him.

"It was just a question of time," he said. "But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."










