President Trump Calls Pope Leo ‘Weak’ and ‘Terrible’ Over Iran Conflict Criticism

President Trump slammed Pope Leo after the religious leader’s recent criticism regarding foreign policy amid the Iran conflict.

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In a recent post on his Truth Social platform, Trump referred to the Pope as being “weak” on crime and “terrible” for foreign policy.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” the U.S. president claimed. “He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.”

Trump then spoke about the Pope’s brother: “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!”

The world leader continued his criticism of Pope Leo. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”

“And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do,” Trump stated. “Setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.”

Trump also stated that Pope Leo should be “thankful” that he won the election. “He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

The Pope previously criticized President Trump for declaring “an entire civilization will die tonight” amid the Iran conflict.

Pope Leo Responds to the President’s Remarks

Following President Trump’s online attack against him, Pope Leo responded.

“I have no fear of the Trump administration,” the Pope stated while on a plane en route to Algeria. “The message of the church, my message, the message of the Gospel. Blessed are the Peacemarkers. I do not look at my role as being political, a politician.”

Leo, who made history as the first US-born pope, also said he was not making a direct attack against President Trump or anyone else with his general appeal for peace and criticism of the “delusion of omnipotence” that is fueling conflicts around the world.

“I will not enter into debate,” Pope Leo stated. “The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone. The message of the Gospel is very clear: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers. I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways to build bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that’s possible.”

Leo remains unafraid of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel. “Too many people are suffering today, too many innocent people have been killed,” he added. “And I believe someone must stand up and say that there is a better way.”