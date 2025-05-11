President Trump, Others Speak Out About New Pope Leo XIV

Shortly after the Vatican announced Robert Francis Prevost as elected Pope Leo XIV, President Donald Trump publicly shared his thoughts about the new religious leader.

Speaking about the new pope, who is American, Trump said, “To have the Pope from America is a great honor.”

Pope Leo XIV was born in Chicago and attended Villanova University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. She then obtained a Master of Divinity (MDiv) from the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

He was ordained a priest in 1982 and did extensive missionary work in Peru from 1985 to 1986 and from 1988 to 1998. He was elected prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine from 2001 to 2013 before returning to Peru as the Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023.

Pope Francis then appointed him as prefect of the Discastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin Americas in 2023.

JD Vance, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama Praise Pope Leo XIV

Along with President Donald Trump, other well-known US politicians spoke about Pope Leo XIV.

In a statement, Vice President JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, shared his thoughts.

“I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church,” Vance stated. The Vice President was the last politician to see Pope Francis before his death.

Former President Joe Biden, a well-known devoted Catholic, also shared, “Habemus papam – May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois.”

Former President Barack Obama also shared his thoughts about the new pope. “Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan,” he said. “His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many regardless of faith.”

In a rare statement, former President George Bush said he and his wife, Laura, were “delighted” by the news.

“This an historic and hopeful moment for Catholics in America,” he shared. “And for the faithful around the world. We join those praying for the success of Pope Leo XIV as he prepares to lead the Catholic Church, serve the neediest, and share God’s love.”