President Trump Calls New York Times’ White House Correspondent a ‘Maggot,’ Threatens to Sue Her and the Media Outlet

President Trump took aim at The New York Times’ White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman by giving her a new nickname and threatening to sue her.

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The world leader took to his Truth Social platform over the weekend to rant about Haberman. He referred to her as ‘Maggot” instead of Maggie.

“Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me,” he stated. “Even though she fully knows and understands that the exact opposite of anything she says is usually the truth.”

He then threatened her and The New York Times, declaring, “In any event, I’m thinking of adding Maggot, and some of her ‘associates,’ into my Florida based Lawsuit against The Times which, very happily, seems to be proceeding nicely.”

“Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” he added.

Haberman was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for reporting on Trump’s advisers and their ties to Russia. She also wrote the 2022 Trump biography Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

Her most recent story about the Trump administration was the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump announced earlier this month that Noem was leaving the secretary position to become the newly established United States Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin is set to take her place as the new Homeland Security Secretary.

Days before Trump’s rant, Haberman appeared on CNN to discuss the Trump administration’s handling of the conflict in Iran.

President Trump Previously Slammed Another Female Journalist By Referring to Her As ‘Piggy’

Trump’s verbal attack against Haberman comes just months after he called Bloomberg’s White House correspondent, Catherine Lucey, “piggy.”

The world leader snapped at Lucey after she asked him a question about the Jeffrey Epstein emails and files.

When Lucey asked him why he was acting defensive if nothing was incriminating in the files, Trump pointed at her and said, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

“Our White House journalists perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favor,” a Bloomberg spokesperson stated. “We remain focused on reporting issues of public interest fairly and accurately.”

Meanwhile, a White House official backed Trump’s insult. “This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane,” they stated. “If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take it.”