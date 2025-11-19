President Trump Hit With Criticism for Calling Female Reporter ‘Piggy’

President Trump is once again being slammed with criticism for his behavior towards the press after calling a female reporter “piggy.”

While heading to his Mar-a-Lago residence by Air Force One on Nov. 14, the world leader became agitated with Bloomberg’s White House correspondent, Catherine Lucey, when she asked him a question about the Jeffrey Epstein emails and files.

When the female reporter asked why he was acting defensive if nothing was incriminating in the files, President Trump pointed at her and said, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.”

Bloomberg’s spokesperson spoke out about the incident. “Our White House journalists perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favor,” the spokesperson told The Guardian. “We remain focused on reporting issues of public interest fairly and accurately.”

The White House Correspondents’ Association has not responded to the situation.

Meanwhile, White House officials backed President Trump by justifying his remark to the female reporter.

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane,” the officials stated. “If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”

Days after the Air Force One incident, President Trump snapped at another female reporter, ABC News’ Mary Bruce, who asked about Epstein.

“I think the way you ask the questions, with the anger and meanness, is terrible,” he said to Bruce. “You go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you.”

A Female Reporter Who Was Called ‘Miss Piggy’ By a Trump Official in 2018 Speaks Out

Following the news of President Trump’s “piggy” remark, another female reporter spoke out.

In 2018, White House correspondent April Ryan was referred to as “Miss Piggy” by Trump administration official Lynne Patton. She shared her thoughts about the world leader’s insult.

“The president of the United States is supposed to be a moral leader, the leader of our country, and he’s acting like some thug on the street,” she said. “It’s one thing for his minions to say that, but for him to call a woman that? That also shows how upset he is about the Epstein files. It lets us know that there’s probably some fire there.”

Addressing Trump, Ryan advised, “Be careful how you call people names when you are in the pig pen yourself getting ready to go up for the sl—ghter.”

She then encouraged Lucey to keep asking President Trump the tough questions. “She did the right thing by asking,” Ryan added. “And he wanted to intimidate her, and I pray that she fights on.”

Ryan was also once a target of President Trump. He previously slammed her as being a “loser” who “doesn’t know what the h— she’s doing.”