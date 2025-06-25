President Trump Calls Multiple Media Outlets ’Scum’ During Rant Before NATO Summit

Just after CNN released a report about the U.S.’s Iran nuclear site bombings, President Trump unleashed on the mainstream media outlet and others, referring to them all as “scum.”

Despite President Trump’s claims, CNN reported that the U.S. strikes over the weekend did not destroy Iran’s nuclear sites. An early U.S. intelligence assessment revealed that the bombing only set Iran’s nuclear program “back by months.”

The early assessment, which the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) produced, is “at odds” with President Trump’s continuous claims that the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” the nuclear sites.

Two sources told CNN that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile was not destroyed. “So the assessment is that the U.S. set them back maybe a few months, tops,” one insider said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement about the findings. “This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as ‘top secret,'” she stated. “But it was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community.”

She further stated, “The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000-pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”

President Trump Slams CNN, MSNBC, Others As Being ‘Scum’

Just before he headed to the NATO Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands, President Trump lashed out at CNN’s report.

“CNN is scum and so is MSDNC,” President Trump stated. He called MSNBC by his favorite insult, which accuses the media outlet of being run by the Democratic National Committee.

“They’re all [scum],” Trump continued. “And frankly, the networks aren’t much better. It’s all fake news!”

Trump further called for CNN and MSNBC to apologize to the pilots involved in the strike for their reports.

The world leader then spoke about Iran and Israel violating the “complete and total ceasefire” he had previously bolstered.

“Iran violated it, but Israel violated it too,” Trump stated. “Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before. The biggest load that we’ve seen.”

Trump then stated that he was “really unhappy” with Israel and “not happy” with Iran. “You know what? We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f— they’re doing,” he added. “Do you understand that?”

He then walked off to his helicopter.