President Trump Announced U.S. Attacks on Iran

Days after announcing he would decide “within the next two weeks” if the U.S. would take action against Iran, President Trump ordered the U.S. military to attack Iran over the weekend.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump stated, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

“Congratulations to our great American Warriors,” he added. “There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The latest conflict between Israel and Iran started earlier this month when Israel launched a surprise attack. Israel targeted key Iranian military and nuclear facilities. The conflict is considered a “decades-long animosity” between the two countries.

Since then, the two countries have exchanged strikes. Iran claimed that more than 400 people have been killed and at least 3,056 have been injured. In Israel, 24 people have died.

President Trump Addresses the Nation About His Decision to Bomb Iran

Hours after announcing the bombings in Iran, President Trump addressed the nation about his decision.

“For 40 years, Iran has been saying, ‘Death to America, Death to Israel,'” he stated. “They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs, with roadside bombs. That was their specialty.”

“We lost over 1,000 people, and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate. In particular, so many were killed by their Gen. Qassem Soleimani. I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue.”

Trump also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli army for their help with the strikes. “We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before,” he said. “And we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”

“Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that’s so,” he added. “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days.

President Trump then took to his Truth Social account and stated that “any retaliation” made against the U.S. by Iran will be met with even greater force than what was “unleashed” this week.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on X (formerly Twitter0 that his nation “reserves all options” in response to President Trump’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have consequences,” he declared. “In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”

He further described the U.S. attacks as a “grave violation” of the UN Charter as well as international law and the global Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.