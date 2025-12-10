President Trump Calls Reports About His Health ‘Seditious, Perhaps Even Treasonous’

Unhappy about the comments made by his critics, President Trump called reports about his health “seditious” and possibly “treasonous.”

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, the world leader declared there has never been a president who has worked as hard as he has over the past year. He further noted that his hours are longer as he leads the country.

President Trump then wrote that he goes out of his way to undergo “long, thorough, and very boring” medical examinations. He claimed he has received “perfect marks” on each test.

The president goes on to slam The New York Times for constantly reporting on his alleged health decline.

“Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am ‘slowing up,'” he stated. “[I] am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before.”

Although he acknowledged he knows when he’s “slowing up,” Trump stated it’s not now.

“After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,'” he stated.

President Trump Then Called Media Outlets Reporting on His Health to be ‘True Enemies of the People’

Trump called The New York Times and other media outlets reporting on his health decline “true enemies of the people.”

“They have inaccurately reported on all of my Election Results and, in fact, were forced to apologize on much of what they wrote,” he noted. “The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times would cease publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful “source” of information.”

The post was published just days after media outlets reported that Trump had fallen asleep during a recent cabinet meeting. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the world leader, stating that he was “listening attentively.”

The White House also recently released details about the MRI scan Trump had done earlier this fall. His doctor said that the results are “perfectly normal.”

“The purpose of this imaging is preventive,” the physician said. “To identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function.”

