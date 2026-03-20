President Trump Thought Gas Prices ‘Would Be Worse’ Than They Are Amid War With Iran

Weeks after the war in Iran began, President Trump spoke out about how the conflict is impacting gas prices in the US.

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During his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump shared his thoughts on the notable increase in gas prices.

“I said ‘I hate to make this excursion, but we’re going to have to do it,’ and I actually thought the numbers would be worse,’” he stated. “I said, ‘You know, if I do that, oil prices will go up, and the economy will go down a little bit.’

Trump further admitted, I thought it would be worse, much worse. Actually, I thought there was a chance it could be much worse. It’s not bad, and it’s going to be over with pretty soon.”

The national average regular gas price is reportedly $3.85 a gallon, nearly $1 higher than last month.

Following the first US and Israeli forces’ strike, Iran attacked oil and gas infrastructures in nearby countries. It also closed the Strait of Hormuz to most traffic.

Among those who have been killed in the conflict so far are 13 US service members and Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Vice President JD Vance Spoke About the Gas Price Increases

President Trump’s recent gas prices remark comes just one day after Vice President Vance attempted to reassure those concerned about the increases.

“Look, gas prices are up, and we know they’re up and we know that people are hurting because of it,” he said during his visit to Michigan on Wednesday. “And we’re doing everything that we can to ensure that they stay lower.”

He then described the gas price increases as a “temporary blip.”

“It’s not going to last forever,” Vance then added. “We’re going to take care of business, we’re going to come back home, and when that happens, you’re going to see energy prices come back down to reality.”

However, the Vice President then tried to shift the blame to former President Biden.

“Joe Biden left us in a terrible situation,” he claimed. “And the reason why gas prices are where they are today is because of Donald Trump’s work together them lower.”