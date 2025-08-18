president-trump-plans-to-sign-an-executive-order-banning-mail-in-ballots

Looking to make some changes to the voting process before the 2026 midterm elections, President Trump announced his plans to sign an executive order banning mail-in ballots.

In an Aug. 18 post on Truth Social, Trump stated that he was going to “lead a movement” to get rid of mail-in ballots and “highly inaccurate, very expensive, and seriously controversial voting machines.”

“We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting,” the world leader claimed. “All others gave it up because of that MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

Trump continued by stating that the states are “merely an agent” for the federal government in counting and tabulating the votes.

“They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do,” he wrote. “With their HORRIBLE Radical Left policies, like Open Borders, Men Playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender and “WOKE” for everyone, and so much more, Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM.”

President Trump Continued His Attack on Mail-In Ballots By Claiming Elections ‘Can Never Be Honest’ With the Voting Method

Continuing his early morning tirade against mail-in ballots, President Trump claimed that U.S. elections “can never be honest” with the voting method.

“I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS,” the president vowed in all caps. “THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!”

Trump then added that without fair and honest elections, as well as strong and powerful borders, Americans do not have a “semblance” of a country. “THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

President Trump has continuously pushed unproven claims against mail-in ballots since the 2020 election. He also repeatedly described his loss in 2020 as “rigged,” accusing mail-in ballots of being the key issue.

According to a U.S. Election Assistance Commission report released in June, nearly a third of ballots cast in the 2024 election were submitted via mail-in ballots. The voting method accounted for 30.3% of all votes cast in the election.

Mail-in ballots accounted for 43% of all votes cast in the 2020 election.