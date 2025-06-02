president-trump-shares-wild-conspiracy-theory-about-joe-biden

As part of his latest verbal attacks against his predecessor, Joe Biden, President Trump shared a wild conspiracy theory about the former president.

Videos by Suggest

The world leader took to his Truth Social account to re-share a post claiming that Joe Biden was replaced by “soulless, mindless” clones.

“There is no #JoeBiden – executed in 2020,” the post claims. “#Biden clones double & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. >#Democrats don’t know the difference.”

The post also features a photo of Trump with a peace sign gesture.

Since taking office in early 2025, President Trump has continuously attacked Joe Biden. In the Oval Office on Friday, the president suggested that Biden did not have full control of his administration because he used an autopen to sign key documents.

“I think the autopen is going to become one of the great scandals of all time,” Trump claimed.

Trump then slammed Biden as being a “vicious” person. “He’s been a sort of moderate person over his life, and a smart person, but somewhat a vicious person. I will say, if you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry because he’s vicious.”

President Trump Previously Said He Hopes Joe Biden Has a Speedy Recovery As He Battles Prostate Cancer

President Trump’s conspiracy theory post and “vicious” comments come just weeks after he wished Joe Biden a fast recovery while the former world leader battles prostate cancer.

Shortly after the news broke about Biden’s diagnosis, Trump spoke out.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” he wrote. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

In a statement from Biden’s personal office, it was revealed that the retired politician had been diagnosed with cancer. The diagnosis occurred just after doctors discovered a small nodule in his prostate. Officials then pointed out that the diagnosis represents a more aggressive form of the disease. The cancer appears to be “hormone-sensitive,” which will allow for effective management.

However, days after his post, Trump seemingly about-faced his comment by questioning Biden’s cancer diagnosis.

“I’m surprised that… you know, the public wasn’t notified a long time ago,” he said. “Because to get to stage nine [sic], that’s a long time. I just had my physical.. We had the doctors at the White House and over at Walter Reed, which is a fantastic hospital. I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests.”

He then said that “anybody running for president should take a cognitive test.”

“They say it’s unconstitutional,” Trump continued. “But I would say in that particular case, having a cognitive test wouldn’t be so bad.”







