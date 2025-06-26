President Trump Calls For CNN Reporter To Be ‘Thrown Out Like a Dog’ In Rant About Iran Nuclear Site Bombings

Continuing his social media war with CNN, President Trump calls for one of the media outlet’s reporters to be “thrown out like a dog” after her report on the Iran nuclear site bombings was published.

According to the report, which was written by CNN reporter Nashtash Bertrand, the U.S. strikes over the weekend did not destroy Iran’s nuclear sites.

Sources at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) gave the media outlet an early intelligence assessment that revealed the bombings only set Iran’s nuclear program back “by months.”

“So the assessment is that the U.S. set them back maybe a few months, tops,” one of the sources stated.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the report, stating the assessment leak was a “clear attempt to demean” President Trump and the U.S. pilots in the bombings.

Along with Leavitt, President Trump had some strong words against the CNN reporter. He stated that Bertrand should be fired.

“She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out ‘like a dog,'” the world leader wrote on Truth Social.

He then referenced the Hunter Biden laptop incident, stating Bertrand lied about the “Laptop from Hell Story.”

“Now she lied on the Nuclea Sites Story,” he alleged. “Attempting to destroy our Patriot Pilots by making them look back when, in fact, they did a GREAT job and hit ‘pay dirt’ – TOTAL OBLITERATION!”

President Trump continued his verbal attack against the CNN reporter by stating Bertrand “should not be allowed to work at Fake News CNN.”

“It’s people like her who destroyed the reputation of a once great Network,” he declared. “Her slant was so obviously negative. Besides, she doesn’t have what it takes to be an on-camera correspondent, not even close.”

“FIRE NATASHA,” he added.

President Trump Called CNN and MSNBC ‘Scum’

President Trump’s remarks against the reporter come just after he called the CNN and MSNBC “scum.”

“CNN is scum and so is MSDNC,” President Trump stated, referring to MSNBC by his go-to insult against the outlet. The world leader has continuously accused MSNBC of being run by the Democratic National Committee.

“They’re all [scum],” Trump lashed out. “And frankly, the networks aren’t much better. It’s all fake news!”

He then directed his attention to the conflict between Israel and Iran. He called out both countries for violating his “complete and total” ceasefire.

“Iran violated it, but Israel violated it too,” he explained. “Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before. The biggest load that we’ve seen.”

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard,” he added. “They don’t know what the f— they’re doing. Do you understand that?”