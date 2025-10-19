President Trump Posts AI Video of Himself Flying ‘King Trump’ Jet Over ‘No Kings’ Protestors

Responding to the nationwide “No Kings” protests, President Trump posts a video of himself flying a “King Trump” jet over some of the protestors.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Truth Social, the world leader shared the AI video of himself flying the aircraft as he dumped brown liquid matter on the protestors in New York City, as “Danger Zone” plays in the background.

In another post shared by Vice President JD Vance, President Trump is seen wearing a crown and robe while he wields a sword as a song with the phrase “hail to the king” plays. It also shows former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other democratic officials bowing ot him.

According to its website, the No Kings protests are to protest against President Trump. The first series of No Kings protests occurred on Jun. 14, which is Trump’s birthday.

“What began in June as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny,” the No Kings website states. “Spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy.”

The No Kings organizers announced that over seven million Americans participated in more than 2,700 events throughout all 50 states on Oct. 18.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson Claims the ‘No Kings’ Protests Against President Trump Are ‘Hate America’ Rallies

Speaking about the No Kings protests, US House Speaker Mike Johnson defended President Trump by calling the protests “Hate America” rallies.

Earlier this month, Johnson spoke out against the protests by stating they would draw “the pro-Hamas wing” and “the antifa people.”

“They’re all coming out,” Johnson stated. “Some of the House Democrats are selling t-shirts for the event. And it’s being told to us that they won’t be able to reopen the government unitl after the rally because they can’t face their rabid base.”

Johnson has since doubled down on his claims. He stated after Oct. 18 that he never called anyone an “enemy” while claiming “there were a lot of hateful messages” during the protests.

“I mean, we have video and photos of pretty violent rhetoric calling out the president, saying fascists must die and all the rest,” he said while appearing on ABC News’ This Week. “So it’s not about the people, it’s about the message.”

Johnson then said that the “No Kings” campaign is ironic to him because if President Trump was a king, the government would be open. “If President Trump was a king, they would not have been able to engage in that free speech exercise out on the [National] Mall,” he added.