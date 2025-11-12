president-donald-trump-responds-to-report-alleging-first-lady-melania-opposed-the-white-house-east-wing-tear-down

Following reports that First Lady Melania Trump had opposed the teardown of the White House’s East Wing, her husband, President Donald Trump, spoke out.

While appearing on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle earlier this week, President Trump dismissed the reports, claiming that his wife supported the teardown to make way for his highly anticipated White House ballroom.

“She loved her little, tiny office,” Trump said. He was referring to the First Lady’s office, which was located in the East Wing. “But you know what? She’s very smart. In about one day, she – if you would ask her now, she says, ‘It’s great.'”

According to a report published by the Wall Street Journal, Melania Trump had allegedly “privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project.”

The East Wing was torn down to make way for President Trump’s 90,000-square-foot White House Ball. The project is expected to cost at least $300 million.

“The White House Ballroom will be substantially separated from the main building of the White House,” a press release revealed. “But at the same time, its theme and architectural heritage will be almost identical. The site of the new ballroom will be where the small, heavily changed, and reconstructed East Wing currently sits.”

Along with the White House Ballroom, President Trump has also made other changes to the People’s House. This includes remodeling the Kennedy Rose Garden and renovating the Lincoln Bedroom’s bathroom.

President Trump and Melania Allegedly Want to Make the White House Look Similar to Their Mar-a-Lago Residence

One source previously told PEOPLE that President Donald Trump and Melania would “prefer” to be in Palm Beach.

However, since they were “forced” to move to the White House, the couple decided to bring the feel of Mar-a-Lago to Washington, D.C.

“Their plans for the White House are being implemented to remind them of Mar-a-Lago,” the insider explained. “That way, when they aren’t in Palm Beach, they are there in the mind.”

The source further pointed out, "Anytime Melania and Donald can make the White House feel more like Mar-a-Lago, they will. They love Mar-a-Lago. Not only is it their home, but Donald personally created much of the current decor and takes pride in living there and showing it to other people."










