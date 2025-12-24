president-donald-trump-and-first-lady-melania-trump-release-2025-christmas-photo

In celebration of the holiday season, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump released their 2025 Christmas photo.

With the White House’s holiday decorations as the backdrop, the couple stood shoulder to shoulder, holding hands and wearing matching black outfits, as they posed for the photo.

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” the White House wrote in a post on its social media accounts.

According to Fox News, the Trumps’ 2025 Christmas photo was taken on Dec. 7 in the White House’s Cross Hall, days after Melania unveiled this year’s Christmas decor. She selected “Home Is Where the Heart Is” as this year’s theme.

“This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us,” the First Lady wrote in an Instagram post while unveiling this year’s holiday decorations. “After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities.”

As previously reported, the 2025 White House decorations include 10,000 blue butterflies, 25,000 feet of ribbons, 2,000 strands of light, 2,800 gold stars, and 700 feet of garland. There were also 120 pounds of gingerbread, 51 Christmas trees, and 75 classic Christmas wreaths.

Melania also told reporters while discussing the theme, “The saying ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and business.”

“In every community, we are lifted by simple acts of kindness that reflect the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude,” the White House further shared in a statement. “These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is.”

President Trump Declares Christmas Eve and Dec. 26 as New Federal Holidays

President Trump announced that Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas are now federal holidays.

The world leader declared the news in an executive order, despite previously stating that the U.S. has too many federal holidays.

“All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, and Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, the day before and the day following Christmas Day, respectively,” he wrote in the executive order.

However, the order also states that the heads of departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open. Certain employees must report for duty on Dec. 24, 2025, or Dec. 26, 2025, or both. This is for “reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.”

The order further noted that Dec. 24, 2025, and Dec. 26, 2025, shall be considered as falling within the scope of Executive Order 11582 of Feb. 11, 1971, and of 5 U.S.C. 5546 and 6103(b) and other similar statutes insofar as they “relate to the pay and leave of employees of the United States.”