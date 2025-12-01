First Lady Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas 2025 Decorations

Marking her fifth Christmas at the Whtie House, First Lady Melania Trump released photos of her 2025 holiday decorations.

Videos by Suggest

In the latest post on the FLOTUS Instagram account, Trump shared a video of the decorations. “Home Is Where the Heart Is. AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS,” she declared in the post’s caption. “This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities.”

According to the New York Post, the 2025 White House decorations include 10,000 blue butterflies, 25,000 feet of ribbons, 2,000 strands of light, 2,800 gold stars, and 700 feet of garland. There is also 120 pounds of gingerbread, 51 Christmas trees, and 75 classic Christmas wreaths.

While speaking to the press about the White House Christmas decorations, Melania Trump stated, “The saying ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and business.”

She further shared, “The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings.”

The White House Says Christmas is a Time to Celebrate What Makes the U.S. Exceptional

In the statement on Dec. 1, the White House praised Christmas as a time to reflect and celebrate how exceptional the U.S. really is.

“In every community, we are lifted by simple acts of kindness that reflect the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude,” the statement reads. “These moments remind us that the heart of America is strong and that Home Is Where The Heart Is.”

The White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during an advance tour of the 2025 White House Christmas decorations on December 01, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)