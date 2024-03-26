President Biden Promises ‘Every Federal Resource’ to Aid Rescue After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

With search-and-rescue efforts still ongoing on what’s left of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, President Biden pledges his support as the city handles the devastating situation.

During a press conference, President Biden gave remakes on the Baltimore bridge collapse. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26, when the Singapore-flagged cargo ship, Dali, crashed into the bridge. The impact caused the structure to nearly collapse entirely.

Dali personnel did alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of the vessel. All personnel on the cargo ship have been accounted for and there were also no reported injuries to those on board.

“It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstruction in that bridge,” President Biden stated. “I expect the Congress to support my effort.”

The world leader further pointed out that the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge will take some time. “We’re not leaving until this job gets done.”

President Biden also stated that due to the warning from the ship’s personnel, local authorities were able to close the bridge before it was struck. “Which undoubtedly saved lives,” he added.

President Biden Responds to Bridge Collapse on Social Media

President Biden also took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal his plans to help Baltimore during this difficult time. “I’ve directed my Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts,” he wrote. “And response to this terrible incident.”

This morning, I convened senior members of my team for a briefing on the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.



I've directed my Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident. pic.twitter.com/quqe7jogwm — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2024

Maryland Governor, Wes Moore, previously declared a state of emergency.

“We are working with an interagency team to quickly deploy federal resources from the Biden Administration,” Moore explained. Along with the governor, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott declared a local state of emergency.

Cargo Ship Dali was Previously Involved in Antwerp Collison Before Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first incident that cargo ship Dali has been involved in.

According to the Vessel Finder, the vessel was involved in a collision while in Antwerp, Belgium in 2016. That incident occurred when the cargo ship was leaving the container terminal of Antwerp. It was heading to Bremerhaven at the time.

However, as the ship started moving, its bow swung around and caused the stern to scrap the side of a quay. This caused significant damage to the hull.

Thankfully in that situation, there were no injury reports. There was also no pollution released. The ship was detained in Antwerp after the incident. Details about what caused the accident have not been revealed.

The ship was built in South Korea in 2015 by Hyundai Heavy Industries.