President Biden Pardons ‘Peach’ and ‘Blossom’ in White House Thanksgiving Turkey Tradition

President Biden pardoned two lucky turkeys on Monday, continuing the tradition of sparing the feathered friends from becoming dinner.

This year’s turkeys, Peach and Blossom, take their names from Delaware’s state flower, the peach blossom, a symbol of resilience, according to President Biden. The president humorously remarked that the over 2,000 attendees at the event were there hoping for a pardon, as his term in office has less than two months remaining.

“In the last four years, I’ve had the honor to continue that tradition by pardoning Peanut Butter and Jelly, Chocolate and Chip, Liberty and Bell,” Biden recalled to those assembled on the White House South Lawn. “And today, Peach and Blossom will join the free birds of the United States of America.”

“They stayed calm and gobbled on,” Biden joked as the turkeys occasionally cut through his speech with squawks.

“Based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom!” Biden proclaimed.

President Joe Biden pardons turkeys at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving Day in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

It was Biden’s final turkey pardon as president before President-elect Donald Trump takes back over the tradition. Perhaps realizing this, Biden concluded the light-hearted tradition somberly.

“Let me close on a more serious note— this event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington,” Biden added. “It’s also my last time to speak here as your president during the season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you, it’s been the honor of my life. I’m forever grateful.”

Turkeys Peach and Blossom Enjoyed the High Life Leading Up to Biden’s Pardon

Meanwhile, Peach and Blossom have already been enjoying the high life.

In the days leading up to their moment in the spotlight, the turkeys resided in a luxurious suite at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel near the White House. This tradition allows the turkeys to await their fate in comfort.

Peach and Blossom, the 2024 National Thanksgiving Turkeys, before being pardoned by President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 25, 2024. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The two turkeys are moving to Farmamerica: MN Agricultural Interpretive Center in Waseca, Minnesota, where they’ll live out their days enjoying the farm life without ever worrying about being the main course at Thanksgiving dinner.

Though previous Presidents teased that they’d “pardoned” turkeys, it was George H.W. Bush who made it a formal tradition, according to NPR.