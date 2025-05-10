Pregnant Woman Dies In Crash While Riding On Her Husband’s Motorcycle

A South Carolina pregnant woman, Kristin Cheyenne Martinson, 28, tragically died after suffering a crash while riding as a passenger in her husband’s motorcycle. She was six months pregnant at the time. Her husband, Peter, remains in critical albeit stable condition.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, as reported by Cleveland 19 News, the accident took place on Tuesday, May 6, at around 11:30 a.m. The crash, which took place at the intersection of Augusta Road and West Georgia Road, ended up with both Cheyenne and Peter being rushed to a local hospital.

Hours after arriving at the hospital, however, Kristin Cheyenne Martinson succumbed to her injuries. Peter, according to a GoFundMe, managed to survive but is currently fighting for his life in critical but stable condition. Details surrounding the crash have not been revealed by authorities or by the Martinsons’ families.

Further Details

According to Peter’s family, and reported by the Daily Mail, he suffered a skull fracture, which led to a brain bleed and swelling, as well as facial fractures. Additionally, both of his arms were broken. Doctors put metal rods in both arms as one of the many surgeries he has undergone.

Peter’s mother, Becky Moon, said that Peter was showing signs of improvement.

“He is still unconscious,” Moon said. He knows nothing about losing his wife and unborn daughter, and he is fighting for his own life. The family is waiting for Peter to wake up to make final arrangements for our daughter. Please keep praying for Peter, because Bentley needs his daddy.”

Sommer Lawton, one of Cheyenne’s friends, reportedly shared her heartbreak online. She wrote that Cheyenne was not only her best friend but her “chosen family.”

“Your presence lit up every room and every moment we shared is a memory I’ll hold onto for the rest of my life,” Lawton wrote, as per the Daily Mail. “I don’t know how to say goodbye, so instead, I’ll just say thank you, for everything. I’ll carry you with me, always.”

The aforementioned GoFundMe was set up to cover Peter’s medical and household expenses. The money will also help with costs associated with caring for his two-year-old son.

“The road ahead will be filled with immense challenges,” the fundraiser read. “We are asking for your support to help ease the burden during this incredibly difficult time.”