motorcycle-runs-over-woman-and-baby-in-shocking-video

In Brazil, a woman and her baby were run over by a motorcycle, with the shocking incident captured on surveillance video.

The footage captured the mother walking on a sidewalk in the northern town of Manaus on Wednesday night, carrying her child in her arms.

In the distance, a delivery man on a motorcycle approaches the curve of a two-lane road, speeding before veering onto the sidewalk. The motorcycle collided with the woman and the girl, barely missing a man nearby.

The collision propelled the pair into the wall of a supermarket, prompting bystanders to rush to their aid.

Of course, the harrowing footage made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

Motorcycle run over woman on her baby in Brazil Caught on video pic.twitter.com/AeK6WFNE8K — BIGMANSHANE1710 (@BIGMANSHANE1) August 30, 2024

The delivery man stood up and, to everyone’s disbelief, walked away without checking on the woman and baby trapped beneath a pile of sticks.

Two men started clearing the debris, and soon after, they pulled the alert baby from beneath the rubble.

A woman and her baby moments before being run over by a motorcycle. (Image via Twitter / @BIGMANSHANE1)

The mother lay unconscious on the ground, surrounded by concerned residents.

Onlookers rush to help a woman and her baby after they were run over by a motorcycle in Brazil. (Image via Twitter / @BIGMANSHANE1)

According to witnesses reported by TMZ, she and the baby were taken to a nearby medical facility. There they received treatment before being discharged.

In Manaus, Brazil, a man in a red har carries a baby who had been knocked from her mother’s arms following a collision with a motorcyclist on Wednesday. (Image via Twitter / @BIGMANSHANE1)

The Motorcycle Running Over a Woman and Her Baby Follows a Beating at the Hands of Bikers in Brazil

The accident occurred approximately 10 miles from the Manaus neighborhood of Armando Mendes, where 55-year-old Jones Lopes was tragically beaten to death by a group of motorcyclists on Wednesday after he struck a delivery man riding a motorcycle.

Disturbing footage revealed a furious mob of motorcyclists dragging Lopes from his car. They subsequently punched him and knocked him to the ground.

Lopes, a married father of three, was violently pinned to the pavement. Meanwhile, he was punched and kicked in the head until he lost consciousness.

One video captured an individual striking Lopes on the head with a brick..

So far, no arrests have been made, according to the Manaus Civil Police, who are spearheading the investigation.