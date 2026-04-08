Celeb Undergoes Serious Spine and Neck Surgery

An internet celeb and fashion brand founder has shared concerning health updates after undergoing emergency artificial disc replacement surgery in her neck.

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Sasha Morpeth, the 26-year-old Australian influencer and founder of fashion brand Sasha Therese, revealed on March 8 that she was scheduled for an unexpected artificial disc replacement in her neck. Morpeth, who first gained popularity for videos with her mom, has over five million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

In a TikTok video, Morpeth shared the update with her followers, revealing that she was previously scheduled for lumbar spine surgery.

However, Morpeth clarified that this surgery was unrelated. She referenced a few videos she had made during a recent trip to Brazil, where she spent a night in the hospital and required pain medication.

“It turns out there was something really wrong, and now, before I get my lumbar spine surgery, I have to get an artificial disc replacement in my neck, which I definitely wasn’t expecting,” the internet celeb explained. “I’m a little bit gutted because I was so excited to have this spine surgery and be able to get back to normal life,” she added.

Internet Celeb Continues Posting Content From Her Hospital Bed Following Serious Spine and Neck Surgery

A few days later, Morpeth shared videos from her hospital bed, updating followers on her recovery from the unplanned neck surgery.

“Honestly, I’m on top of the world right now,” she explained from the hospital bed. “I’m hoping I don’t come crashing down like a ton of bricks. The surgery went really well. Actually, you know what? I don’t even know how the surgery went. I’m assuming it went really well. I feel great.”

In a video posted after her recovery updates, Morpeth shared more details about her health, revealing she has suffered from chronic pain since she was 14. The pain eventually led to cauda equina syndrome, a rare condition caused by the compression of nerve roots at the base of the spine.

“You have to get rushed to hospital immediately because, within 18 hours, you can actually become paralyzed from the disc and the nerve that’s crushed down,” Morpeth recalled of her first surgery.

“Luckily, that emergency surgery went well, and I was not paralyzed. However, it’s now some time later, and I have got the same recurring issues again in my lumbar spine. I was supposed to get surgery on my lumbar spine today. However, I then have prolapsed discs in my neck, and I need a full artificial disc replacement.”

“My symptoms of my neck are much worse than my lumbar spine at the moment,” she added. “They have to do this surgery before they can then go and do the lumbar spine surgery.”

A Recovering Sasha Morpeth Posts an Adorable Easter Photo Spread

But a little neck and spine surgery isn’t enough to slow down this internet celeb. Morpeth gifted her followers with plenty of content this past Easter Sunday, posting several beach snaps with some baby chicks and a small bandage on her neck.

“Happy Easter from me & my chicks (quite literally) 🐣 meet Slippers & Nippers 🐥,” she captioned the cute post.