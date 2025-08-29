Pregnant Louisiana Teen Fatally Shot In The Head In Road Rage Incident, Gives Birth To Premature Baby

A pregnant 17-year-old from Louisiana, Katelynn Strate, was fatally shot in the head during a road rage incident. Barry West, a 54-year-old man, is accused of firing a single gunshot at the vehicle Strate was traveling in.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO), the incident occurred on Sunday, August 24. At around 9 a.m., Strate was inside a Ford Expedition with two other people. They were driving down North Hoover Road in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. West, driving a silver Dodge truck, was driving in the same direction.

An investigation carried out by the TPSO revealed that the two vehicles were “tailgating and brake-checking each other.” At one moment, however, things escalated. West allegedly fired one shot into the Ford Expedition, which was traveling in front of him.

The bullet hit Strate, who was traveling in the front passenger’s seat, in the head. Noticing that the pregnant teen had been shot, the driver called 911 and rushed her to a local hospital.

Baby Delivered, Suspect Charged

Strate’s baby was delivered at 28 weeks through an emergency C-section and is currently doing well. While she remained in critical condition initially, unfortunately, on August 26, Katelynn Strate succumbed to her injuries. Heroically, she donated her organs in what the TPSO described as giving the “Gift of Life.”

The TPSO determined in their investigation that West believed that someone in the Ford Expedition had fired first, prompting him to shoot back. However, authorities not only found that no other shots had been fired, but also that there was no weapon inside the Ford Expedition.

Barry West was arrested and initially charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of illegal use of a weapon, and obstruction of justice. However, after Strate died, his charges were upgraded, and West is now charged with second-degree murder. His other charges, including three counts of attempted second-degree murder, remain.

“This is a senseless tragedy on Sunday morning with no logical reason for this family to be experiencing this heartbreak right now,” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said. “The public has to be patient and considerate when driving, at all times, and if there is a concern for your safety, call 911 and report the concern.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover Strate’s funeral costs and her baby’s medical bills. The fundraiser revealed that the baby will be taken care of by their grandmother.