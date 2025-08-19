Wyoming 16-Year-Old Convicted For Holding Down Boy Being Stabbed To Death

A 16-year-old Wyoming boy, Dominique Antonio Richard Harris, was convicted for his role in the killing of 14-year-old Bobby Maher Jr., who was defending his girlfriend. Harris held down the boy while another teenager, Jarreth Joseflee Sebastian Plunkett, stabbed Maher to death.

As reported by the Cowboy State Daily, Harris pleaded guilty to one count of conspñiracy to commit second-degree murder for Maher’s killing, which took place on April 7, 2024.

Initially, Hariris faced a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, but the charge was reduced after reaching an agreement with the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Dan Itzen told the court that the state will seek a sentence of 30 to 75 years in prison, as per Oil City News. He will be sentenced on September 5.

Stabbed To Death

While in court, Itzen detailed what had occurred back in April 2024. At the time, Dominique Antonio Richard Harris and Jarreth Joseflee Sebastian Plunkett had been involved in a confrontation with Maher at a park two weeks before his death.

Two days before the murder, the pair encountered Maher’s girlfriend and Maher’s friend. Plunkett reportedly asked the friend if he “wanted to pay Bobby’s blood debt,” using racial slurs.

Then, on April 7, 2024, Harris and Plunkett were playing hide and seek at a Casper Best Buy. They stole two knives and then started to follow Maher’s girlfriend. When they arrived at a DICK’s Sporting Goods, Harris and Plunklett encountered Maher, and things took a dark turn.

As per Itzen, Maher observed that the defendants had knives in their possession. He allegedly said, “Put the knife away, that’s not fair.” Plunkett then allegedly answered, “I don’t fight fair.”

A verbal altercation erupted outside the store, and, at one point, Harris slammed Maher to the ground. Then, as per a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, Harris holds Maher down, striking him in the face, while Plunkett “is observed swinging the knife in a downward motion.”

Bobby Maher Jr. was stabbed twice. He then got on his feet, took a few steps, and collapsed to the ground.

Plunkett pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in May 2025. He was sentenced to life in prison. Wyoming law, however, makes him eligible for parole after serving 25 years.