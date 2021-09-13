Pregnant Kylie Jenner’s Appearance Shocks In Latex Minidress

Kylie Jenner, now expecting her second child, has been generating shock as baby bump photos of her in a plunging latex minidress circulate the digital space. The 24-year-old makeup mogul, clocking over 100 million views for her Instagram pregnancy announcement this week, has been hitting the town for NYFW, with photos showing off the style and the bump.

Jenner, already a mother to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, was snapped on Big Apple streets ahead of the weekend – she also shared shots of herself in her white minidress and coat to Instagram.

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump In Statement Latex Dress

Jenner is expecting her second baby with 30-year-old on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, also father to Stormi. The Lip Kit queen, not compromising on style as her bump grows, was seen parading around in her skin-tight maternity dress, going plunging at the neckline and very leggy with the dress’ thigh-grazing finish.

Wearing a matching long coat worn open, plus perspex clear heels and shades, the Calabasas-based star confidently highlighted her bump as she made her way through streets, also carrying a small white handbag.

See The Photos Below

The images, published by The Daily Mail, have brought in quite the response, less so about the exciting baby news, and more about how old Jenner looks. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO had, in 2019, made headlines for allegedly looking a “decade” older than her then-22 years. It looks like viewers have hung onto the sentiment.

Topping comments with over 1,200 others agreeing is a fan writing: “She looks like she’s 35!” Another similarly popular reply read: “She looks great for 45.”

“Her face looks different again,” a third remarked. While a fair few seemed out to troll the youngest KarJenner, remarks over her changing appearance were marked, as were the usual allegations that she’s gone under the knife. Jenner has always denied undergoing cosmetic surgery, admitting only to lip fillers. Scroll for more after the snaps.

Announcing Second Pregnancy With Emotional Video

Kylie confirmed she’s pregnant via an emotional video featuring Travis, Stormi, and 65-year-old “momager” Kris Jenner. In it, the star is seen showing her positive pregnancy test, getting kissed on the belly by Scott, and going for her first scan, where she was joined in the doctor’s office by little Stormi.

The Kylie Skin founder is also gearing up for the launch of 2021-announced Kylie Baby, with more recent news seeing her announce Kylie Swim.