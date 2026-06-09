Pregnant Country Singer Offers Major Career Update With a ‘Very Heavy Heart’

A pregnant country singer has delivered some disappointing news to fans, announcing she’s putting her baby first.

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Meghan Patrick and her fellow country singer hubby Mitchell Tenpenny announced they were expecting a baby girl back in March. However, Patrick recently took to Instagram to admit that being pregnant had to come before touring this summer.

“When I found out I was pregnant, my first thought after being so excited was,” the “Wild as Me” singer said in part in an extremely lengthy May 11 video. “I was determined not to slow down. I thought I had to prove that pregnancy wouldn’t change anything, and that I could just push through, no matter what. But over the last few weeks, after a lot of conversations with my doctor, my family, my team, and with Mitchell, I’ve realized that I was wrong to tell myself that I had anything to prove or to make that a priority. More importantly, I know my baby’s well-being has to come first, and right now that means taking better care of myself.”

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick at the 58th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2024. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

The “Cool About It” singer “fully intend[s] to reschedule the Golden Child dates as soon as [she’s] able,” and confirmed that ticketholders will receive a full refund. She explained that much of the tour was booked before she knew she was pregnant and before understanding “how physically and mentally challenging this season would be.” Citing “complications, hospital visits, exhaustion, and the anxiety that comes with experiencing a previous miscarriage,” she knew she needed to prioritize her health.

Patrick ‘Stepping Away From Touring’ To Focus on ‘Baby Girl That We Have Prayed So Hard For’

“The further along I get in this pregnancy, the harder it is getting for me to perform at the level that I’m used to,” the 39-year-old admitted. “I’m just not comfortable taking your money or time to give you a performance that I feel does not meet the high standard I’ve set and maintained for years.”

“I’m going to be stepping away from touring for the rest of the year to focus on my family, my health, and this baby girl that we have prayed so hard for,” she announced. While she’s taking a break from the road, she clarified that she’s “not disappearing or quitting.” Instead, she’ll be “doing things a little differently” to prioritize her family and the quality of her music. She promised her fans, “I will be back when the time is right, and it’ll be worth the wait.”

Of course, onllokers showed their support for Patrick in the comments section.

“You won’t regret a second of it. Good for you! Enjoy your pregnancy, relax, and take care of yourself!” one top comment read, with many more echoing the sentiment.

Meghan Patrick Thanks Country Fans For Their Support in Heartfelt Post

A few days later, the singer took to Instagram yet again to thank fans for their overwhelming support.

“I’m truly blown away by the amount of support I’ve received over the last few days after announcing the cancellation of the remainder of my tour,” she wrote in part over an image of her flaunting her growing baby bump.

She admitted that while she “knew this was the best decision” for herself and the baby, she was “unsure how it would be received.” Patrick thanked everyone for their “sweet comments, texts, and DM’s,” adding that the encouragement “truly meant the world” and put her “heart and mind at ease.” She concluded, “I truly have the best fans and friends in the world.”

Just last week, Patrick posted a photo of her showing off her baby bump yet again at the Grand Ole Opry.