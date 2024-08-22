Pregnant Cardi B Breaks Silence on Skin-Bleaching Accusations: ‘Y’all Dumb’

Grammy Award winner Cardi B is preparing to welcome a new addition to her family. Earlier this month, she announced that she and famed rapper Offset are expecting their second child together.

But even though Cardi B is pregnant, that has not stopped fans from slinging vitriol her way. The “Invasion of Privacy” artist recently posted a photo on social media with her best friend Star Brim.

Cardi B Shuts Down Trolls With Epic Rant

Fans noticed that Cardi B looked noticeably lighter in the photos and accused her of skin bleaching. But she was quick to shut those rumors down.

“Bleaching while pregnant? Why must you all be so dumb? Actually NO !” she tweeted.

“I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic. This baby suckin’ all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy… PLEASE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A******,” she wrote.

Rapper Shuts Down Offset Child Support Rumors

Divorces can tend to get pretty nasty. Especially ones like this that are currently under the microscope of the general public. But so far, the divorce between Offset and Cardi appears to be pretty mellow. She recently shut down rumors that she would be requesting child support from Offset in the divorce filing.

“Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids,” she wrote in the comments section of the Jasmine Brand’s Instagram post.

“Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media so I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine. Even with my filling, I’m not asking for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”