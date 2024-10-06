Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Wins Court Battle Over $2 Billion Jackpot

Powerball winner Edwin Castro is keeping his $2.04 billion winnings after a judge dismissed a lawsuit claiming the ticket was stolen.

A judge in Los Angeles County tentatively dismissed Jose Rivera’s lawsuit last month, and the dismissal became official last Tuesday after Rivera did not contest the ruling, according to court documents cited by TMZ.

This means Castro no longer has to fight to establish his claim to the jackpot, the largest in U.S. history, nearly two years after his win.

Although Rivera has asserted that his ticket was stolen, the judge determined that players are ultimately responsible for safeguarding their tickets against theft, loss, damage, or destruction.

“The person in possession of a … winning lottery ticket … is the presumptive owner/winner,” the judge wrote, per TMZ.

In November 2022, 31-year-old Castro hit the jackpot of a lifetime, opting for a lump sum payout of a cool $997.7 million. Following taxes, Castro reportedly brought home approximately $628 million.

Powerball Winner Edwin Castro Has Been Enjoying the Fruits of His Hard Earned Winnings

Billionaire Powerball winner Edwin Castro recently enjoyed a date night with his new girlfriend, a self-described poet and bikini model. (Image via Instagram / @pxyvd)

Of course, Castro has been enjoying a life of luxury. According to TMZ, the multimillionaire has splurged nearly $30 million on two homes, including one in the Hollywood Hills. He has also acquired a fleet of exotic cars and is dating a model girlfriend who totally just likes him for him.

It’s unclear how long Castro has been allegedly dating model and poet Payten Vincent, or how they met. (Image via Instagram / @pxyvd)

Meanwhile, on Friday, Castro took part in the Manhattan Beach 10K run. He completed the race in 1 hour, 1 minute, and 42 seconds, according to race results. With an impressive average pace of 9:55 per mile, he also finished 1,772nd overall out of 3,612 participants.

He also secured the 189th position in the male 30-34 age category. This group included a total of 255 runners, according to the New York Post.

The exact amount donated by the billionaire for the annual race remains unclear. This event raised $750,000, which is usually allocated for funding community centers and public spaces. For the 2024 race, entry fees were capped at $50. Reportedly, Castro could afford it.