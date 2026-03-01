post-malone-painfully-fails-when-attempting-backflip-on-livestream

Post Malone, rapper-turned-country crooner, gave the internet a gift by attempting (and epically failing) a backflip out of a swivel chair.

Videos by Suggest

And yes, it was live-streamed for maximum impact.

Back in December, the “Pour Me a Drink” artist went live on Twitch to play the “Post Malone’s Murder Circus Encore” event in the game Hunt: Showdown 1896. During the stream, he took a nasty fall while trying to backflip off a swivel chair with a lit cigarette in hand.

The 30-year-old “I Like You” wordsmith spent most of the stream gaming, smoking, and sipping beer before attempting the backflip.

“Alright, here it comes, y’all. This is just an attempt,” Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, declared.

Malone stepped onto the edge of his chair, attempted a daring flip, and landed on his back in what could generously be called an “abstract” position. Hey, maybe he was being creative!

Post Malone commits an epic fail attempting to backflip out of his computer chair. (Image via Post Malone/Twitch)

Meanwhile, the singer blamed the chair and not his lackluster athletic ability or incredibly poor judgment for the fall.

“It was alright. I actually hurt my wrist. My f—ing chair rotated,” the “Wow.” artist insisted, shaking off his arm with the cigarette somehow still lit.

A Thoughtful Internet Reacts to Post Malone Botching a Backflip

Of course, when TMZ reposted the footage, the internet’s most supportive and understanding citizens had plenty to say in the comments.

“Was this an edit from Ridiculousness?” one onlooker wondered. “I used to have a major crush on this man…” another bemused internet denizen added. “He doesn’t have enough room to do a backflip,” a third armchair expert observed.

“LMAO THE WAY HE GOT UP ALL EMBARRASSED,” yet another fan exclaimed.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Released in December, Post Malone’s “Murder Circus Encore” was available in Hunt: Showdown 1896 until Feb. 9.

Don’t worry, though, it sounds like he’s a much bigger fan of the video game than he is of acrobatics. “My buddy got me into it,” Malone said of the first-person shooter game in a 2024 video for Crytek. “Whenever I’m on the road, and I can’t play, I’m always missing it. I’ve got probably about 400 hours on it.”

Here’s hoping Post Malone stays on the sticks vs doing backflips while playing his beloved video games…