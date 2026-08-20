Post Malone Just Got Engaged

Post Malone and Christy Lee are engaged.

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Per PEOPLE, friend of the couple Marina Hollyer posted their engagement photos on August 19 to her since-expired Instagram Stories. As seems to always be the case, TMZ was the first to report the news.

Hollyer wrote, “My best friend in the world just got engaged, Love you more than words Toph!!!”

In one photo, Malone and Lee embrace while Lee shows off a large diamond ring. Lee also wears a veil and a “Bride to Be” sash. Another photo shows the couple posing with friends, while a third captures Lee displaying the ring on her left hand.

Internet Reacts With Excitement Over Post Malone Proposal

Fan pages everywhere have posted about Post Malone and Christy Lee’s engagement.

“OH THAT’S THE BIGGEST ROCK IVE EVER SEEN,” gushed one.

“He’s such a good guy. I wish them the BEST!” exclaimed another.

“That’s a ring and then some!” hyped one more.

The engagement gives the couple a new milestone after they first sparked relationship speculation in 2025. People spotted Malone and Lee together in Paris in March of that year. The pair later went to dinner at Beefbar and spent time shopping around the city. During one outing, photographers captured them holding hands and sharing a kiss.

Malone and Lee have largely kept their relationship private. But it seems they didn’t mind their engagement being a more public spectacle.

The news also follows Malone’s previous engagement to Hee Sung “Jamie” Park. Malone confirmed that engagement during a 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, after he proposed in Las Vegas in 2021. Malone and Park share a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2022. They have not publicly disclosed their daughter’s name or exact birth date.

Neither Malone nor Lee has announced a wedding date or provided further details about the engagement. For now, the photos shared by Hollyer offer the clearest public confirmation of the couple’s next step together.

The engagement marks another major chapter for Malone as he continues his career while keeping much of his family life outside the spotlight.