Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Trolls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over UK Move

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain refused to hold back as she trolled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their decision to move back to the UK.

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The couple has been living in the US since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. Reports confirmed that they will be moving back to the UK at the end of this month.

In a post on X, McCain trolled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by writing, “One thing about Americans is we can see through bulls—, and we don’t like entitled grifters. They could never hack it here and truly no one gives a s— about d list royals.”

She then added, “Good luck to our friends in the UK, they’re your problem now.”

McCain Has Been A Vocal Critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over the Years

This isn’t the first time that McCain has gone after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Since they moved to the US, the former talk show co-host has criticized the couple numerous times. She had previously called Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan, “highly curated, produced, and out of touch”

“I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food [and] desserts in low income neighborhoods,” McCain wrote at the time. “Do something to help people instead of your ego.”

She then slammed Markle, saying she couldn’t stand her. I love people that I can relate to, like every other 40-year-old mom. I don’t want to eat her jam.”

McCain then noted, “I love Princess Kate.”

Prince Harry has also endured some hostility from McCain as well. In 2022, she called out the royal for his keynote speech at the UN.

“He is a guest in this country, and he is someone that has not been universally beloved,” she said at the time.

McCain also pointed out that the prince wasn’t a politician and “no one cares what he has to say.”

She wasn’t done with the criticism. In her Daily Mail column, McCain wrote, “It is hard for me to understand why anyone should care what the Duke of Sussex thinks —let alone what he thinks about America.”

McCain added, “He has lived here all of 20 minutes, yet he has decided that makes him an expert.”