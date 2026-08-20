‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Cast Rides Again in New FX Series

SAMCRO is mounting up yet again for a new FX series starring the OG cast… but it might not be exactly what Sons of Anarchy fans were hoping for.

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Jax Teller himself, Charlie Hunnam, is set to star in and executive-produce Legends, a show he co-created for the network, per Deadline. The project will also star Mindhunter alum Jonathan Groff. Meanwhile, the supporting cast is essentially the Sons of Anarchy All-Stars: Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal, Maggie Siff, Mark Boone Junior, Tommy Flanagan, Kim Coates and Theo Rossi.

The premise of the upcoming FX series is pretty wild, building on the fan culture surrounding the show and its cast over the past two decades. Legends reportedly centers on the SOA cast reuniting at a fan convention, only to be forced to team up against a real-life menace bigger than anything the MC ever went up against.

Actors Ron Perlman, Charlie Hunnam, and Katey Sagal arrive at the premiere of “Sons of Anarchy” at the Paramount Theater on August 24, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

Unsurprisingly, the suits at FX are pretty stoked to have SAMCRO back in any capacity.

“When Charlie brought us this inspired idea, we instantly sparked to his bold and entertaining vision,” FX Entertainment President Nick Grad gushed, per Deadline. “Charlie’s talents are on full display as a writer, performer and executive producer, leading the real-life brotherhood on an adventure that is both a love letter to the series and a fun meta twist on what fans think they know.”

Sons of Anarchy Creator Weighs in on Charlie Hunnam’s Upcoming SAMCRO-Inspired FX Series

Meanwhile, Sons of Anarchy creator and franchise mastermind Kurt Sutter gave Hunnam’s new series his stamp of approval. Sutter took to Instagram last night (Aug. 19) to weigh in on the project… while in a sauna.

“I’m not involved with Legends at all, nor should I be,” Sutter, shirtless and sweating like a madman, said in the footage. “It has nothing to do with the characters I created or the mythology. It is really about the show and the legacy of the show, and quite frankly, there are thousands of people who are responsible for that legacy,” he graciously added.

“Just want folks to know that Charlie came to me early on, when he was in the process of pitching this to the network, to ask for my blessing, knowing that the IP would probably not be able to be invoked for various reasons of legalese stuff, and I gave Charlie my full blessing,” Sutter explained. “I wish nothing but the best for him in this project. My wife is in the project.”

Actor Charlie Hunnam, actress Katey Sagal and creator Kurt Sutter arrive at FX’s “Sons Of Anarchy” Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 6, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

“It has my full-blown ‘Watch this motherf—er’ because I’ve taken a peek at the script that was perhaps just lying on my wife’s knitting table, and it’s so well done, and I think you’ll dig it,” he said later in the video.

“I love Charlie to death, and I think you will have mad love for this project as well.”

Here’s hoping Sutter’s endorsement rings true to diehard fans clamouring for another proper spinoff of their beloved show…