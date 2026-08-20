Fellow Actress Claims Hayden Panettiere Vented About Her Mother’s Alleged ‘Cruelty’ Before Her Sudden Death

Actress Ruby Rose has released text messages allegedly from Hayden Panettiere, who was venting about her mother Lesley Vogel’s “cruelty.”

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The Batwoman star took Threads to share the screenshots while responding to a Huffington Post story about Vogel’s reaction to Panettiere’s sudden death on August 16.

“I was sobbing over her cruelty yesterday,” the text, which was from someone named Hayden, reads. “Thinking, my God, I’m 26, and she can still cause this kind of pain. I’m her only child left, and this is how she wants to handle the situation.”

Prior to that text message, the person Hayden was messaging wrote, “It’s an unnatural position to be placed in. Because they did not act or behave like mothers. So we are wounded from them but the idea of a mother is still so powerful to us.”

Rose also responded in a separate Threads comment, “Our group of friends consists of 14 women. And I haven’t even met her other wonderful groups. Hayden was so VERY VERY LOVED. And was an INCREDIBLE FRIEND, to all of us. We were so lucky to watch her grow.”

Panettiere suddenly passed away after she was found unresponsive in South Carolina. She was 36 years old.

Vogel Previously Issued a Statement About Her Daughter’s Death

Days after her daughter’s death, Vogel spoke to NBC News.

“I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments,” the statement reads. “And I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry— it is a struggle, and it’s a very challenging industry, and it’s not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path.”

Vogel also stated, “I think it becomes very difficult to be true to yourself, and I think Hayden sadly lost her way, and I wish it were different.”

Vogel had been her daughter’s manager in the early years of her career. Panettiere ended the professional relationship when she was 19. The duo reportedly became estranged in 2025.

Vogel confirmed that she and Panettiere were not speaking before the release of the actress’s memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

“The present drama is partially to sell books,” she told Page Six. “There is a personality ‘style’ which manifests as a need for control, entitlement, and a lack of empathy. The major fear is that someone will see through the mask they present to the world and discover who they truthfully are.”

“After 20 years of trauma, I took the advice of professionals and chose the no-contact route,” Vogel continued. “As many parents of entertainment children [know], we are all too familiar with the painful observation of watching the self-destructive paths they sometimes choose.”

