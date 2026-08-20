Chris Stapleton Surprises Fans, Brings out Rock Icons During Concert

Chris Stapleton gave country fans a little classic rock surprise at a recent concert, bringing some ’80s rock royalty on stage to perform.

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The “What Are You Listening To?” singer was entertaining fans at a tour stop in Toronto on Aug. 6 when he started to regale the crowd about recently rubbing elbows with greatness.

According to Taste of Country, Stapleton recalled performing at the very same venue (Rogers Stadium) the previous night with none other than Guns N’ Roses. The country star explained that he and Axl Rose belted out “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” together.

Rock icon Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses performs in 2023. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

The “Whiskey and You” singer then told the audience he wanted to play a tune as a tribute to the iconic rock outfit. The 48-year-old then began playing the Guns N’ Roses classic “patience’ before deciding something felt a bit off…

You may see where this is going, but it’s still pretty damn cool.

Two of the band’s founding members, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, stepped out on stage.

“This feels better,” Stapleton let go before the trio performed the song.

Fan footage posted to YouTube of the big moment is filled with comments from fans loving Stapleton’s rendition of the rock classic.

“I love Chris Stapletons voice,” one comment read. “Axel could go home after the CS performance. Chris is AWESOME,” another fan wrote.