fired-detroit-news-anchor-caught-on-video-calling-her-co-worker-a-derogatory-word

Two months after Taryn Asher filed a lawsuit against Fox 2 Detroit, a video of the fired news anchor using a derogatory term toward a colleague has surfaced.

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According to the New York Post, Asher was doing a PSA when things escalated and the colleague.

“I am. I’m in Amy’s script,” Asher was heard telling someone off camera. “The Amy’s Angels one.”

Responding to the person off-camera, she said, “There was – the second thing didn’t make sense, so I was just trying to fix that part and…”

As the person continued to speak, Asher interrupted, declaring, “I know, but I didn’t have time because we have to do this, so I was still reading it.”

While waiting for the scripts to be reviewed, Asher complained. “See, I mean, I can’t wait for you to go through them all and then I go through them, because then I’m already getting ready by then. But this time we had to do the PSAs, so…”

When things turned hostile between her and the colleague, Asher replied, “I don’t think you are. You’re walking out really angry.”

The journalist then called her colleague a “b—.”

“‘Can I please finish what I’m going to say?'” she mocked the colleague. “What the f–. Grow up.”

Asher then told other colleagues, “I’m so done with her antics, telling on me every five seconds. I’m done.”

Fox 2 Detroit fired the news anchor in November 2025. The media outlet cited her conduct toward colleagues as the reason for the firing.

Asher filed a lawsuit in June, accusing Fox 2 Detroit of discrimination.

The Media Outlet Claimed Multiple Employees Complained About Asher’s Behavior the Week Before She Was Placed on Leave

In a response to Asher’s lawsuit, Fox 2 Detroit claimed that multiple employees complained about Asher’s behavior the week before she was placed on leave.

The media outlet further alleged that Asher had shouted at other employees over guest-interview assignments. She would also use profanity towards her colleagues, leading to “confrontation and disrespectful interactions.”

Fox 2 Detroit then claimed that Asher confronted a colleague whom she believed was complaining to management about her.

The media outlet conducted an investigation into Asher after she was placed on leave. She was later informed that she was fired for “repeated outbursts in the newsroom and multiple instances of unprofessional conduct with her colleagues.”

Asher has denied engaging in “outbursts” or any unprofessional conduct that warranted disciplinary action or termination.