Major Rockstar Reveals Major Leg Injury, But Vows to Keep His Tour Going

A Beloved rockstar took to social media to reveal a gnarly leg injury to his fans but vowed he’s still standing, gigging, and coming.

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Earlier this week, English rocker Yungblud, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, posted an image of himself on Instagram sitting on what appear to be beer kegs. In the shot, the “I Think I’m OKAY” singer is clutching two canes in one hand while throwing a limp devil horns sign with the other. Clad in shorts, the 29-year-old rockstar showed he was sporting bandages all up his left leg.

“Leg f—ed. Still giggin. Still standin (sort of). Portugal and Belgium I’m comin and it’s gonna be f—ing mad. See you next week. Let’s ride,” Harrison wrote alongside the post.

It’s not entirely clear exactly how damaged the singer’s leg is. However, the rockstar is known for high-flying onstage antics, so maybe it was in service of all things rock.

Regardless, his over 8 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments section of the post to show their support for the “Obey” singer.

“Love you Dom keep on Rockin!!” one top comment read. “Bedazzle them things with black diamonds,” another fan suggested.

“Love your energy! Admire your strength! 🖤 Get well soon!!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Harrison made good on his promise, pictured performing in a wheelchair in Portugal yesterday (Aug. 19).

Yungblud performs as the headliner on the opening day of the Vilar de Mouros Festival on Aug. 19, appearing on stage seated in a wheelchair due to a recent leg injury. (Photo by Diogo Baptista/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, the rockstar showcased his hobbled hijinks from the concert on Instagram, too. “Good way to break my leg …” he wrote alongside the post, which kicked off with a shot of himself standing next to a couple of totally legit nurses.

However, not all of his fans were feeling the nursing back to health while still rocking vibes.

“Very disappointed in the sexualization of nurses. As a registered nurse, I find it incredibly insulting. I really thought we had moved forward in society. Good on Dom for performing, though. I’m sure he did a great show 🖤,” one top comment read.

That said, plenty of fans seemed happy with the idea of playing doctor with the “Zombie” singer, with one writing: “Where do I sign up to be Yungblud’s nurse?”

The hobbled rockstar’s next stop is Belgium on Aug. 21.