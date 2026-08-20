facebook-marketplace-seller-gets-incredible-thrill-when-celebrity-shows-up-to-buy-his-guitar

Celebrities! They’re just like us. Indeed, even big-time country music stars are scouring Facebook Marketplace, hoping to score a sweet deal on a guitar.

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Earlier this month, seller Shane Allen was looking to offload his Gibson J-45 guitar on Facebook Marketplace. He was probably expecting some locals near his business, Front Beach Softwash in Panama City Beach, Florida, to come knocking with lowball offers.

However, he scored a celebrity strapped with plenty of cash… and happy to take a snapshot.

“Didn’t really wanna sell this girl,but thought i would throw it on marketplace,” Allen wrote in his Aug. 9 Facebook post detailing the encounter. “When I got to the place that I agreed-upon meeting spot, it turned out to be Riley Green himself who was interested in buying it.”

Of course, Allen included photo evidence of the moment.

“Let me tell ya folks. This guy didn’t have to meet up with this regular Joe,” Allen continued. “Heck he could have sent anybody to buy my guitar! Instead he invited me to meet him and look at guitar. When i seen that he was the one buying it, well it made selling it feel a little better!

The country music fan also looked forward to seeing the “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” singer strumming his instrument in the near future.

“I hope to see him throwing them pic marks on her soon,” he wrote. “Thanks Duckman!”

Meanwhile, Allen’s post was filled with comments from stunned country music fans.

Facebook Marketplace aficionado Riley Green performs during the 2026 CMA Fest on June 06, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“Anyone got a guitar I can borrow to put on Marketplace? (Hubby, if you see this, I’m just kidding!),” one onlooker joked. “Oh, it’s Riley Green? I didn’t mean to price it so low; my bad,” another fan quipped.

“Who else googled riley’s height to see if he was that tall or if seller thought he was selling an upright base guitar?” another onlooker chimed in.

For the record, Green is a tall glass of sweet tea. He reportedly stands at 6’4…