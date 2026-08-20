Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Major Family Decision

In an interesting turn of events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to move back to the UK. The couple has been living in the US for six years.

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According to The Telegraph, Prince Harry and his wife are preparing to relocate from the US to a private non-royal residence outside of London. The move is set to occur later this month, with the couple’s children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, starting a British school in September.

Although they are moving back to the UK, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle is set to resume their official roles as working royals.

Prince Harry’s father, King Charles, was informed of the move last weekend. Sources say the couple did not discuss moving plans with him during their recent visit to the UK. The king was notably “naturally pleased” to have the opportunity to see the couple and his grandchildren regularly.

The sources pointed out that King Charles has made it clear – Prince Harry and Markle are not working royals. Instead, they are private individuals.

Prince Harry’s estranged brother, Prince William, has also been informed of the move.

Meanwhile, sources say that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are relocating back to the UK, it has not been confirmed whether their move will be permanent. The couple moved to the US shortly after announcing their decision to step down as working royals in 2020.

Royal Sources Say Prince Harry Had a ‘Different’ Vision of Life After Stepping Away From Royal Duties

Royal author Simon Vigar previously told Fox News that Prince Harry had a “different” vision of what his life would be like after he stepped away from his royal duties.

“Harry did think that there was a hybrid version that they could do,” Vigar said. “And I think, in years to come, there will be a hybrid version. I think he’s right. There has to be a hybrid version of this where people don’t get accused of cashing in but can support their cousins or their brother or whatever.”

Vigar then shared, “The [Sussexes] thought they could have a hybrid role of having a business life and a private life, while also spending a few months in the U.K. supporting the queen. Harry believed that was an option, which was whipped away from him.”