post-malone-announces-free-concert-in-the-middle-of-major-city

Rapper turned country music star Post Malone is set to perform a free pop-up show in the heart of Music City.

The “Pour Me A Drink” singer will perform on Nashville’s Broadway Wednesday night to promote the official grand opening of his bar, Posty’s.

According to the bar’s Instagram, the grand opening events began on Monday, allowing guests to take photos with Malone’s Madame Tussauds wax figure. Other festivities include photo opportunities with hand-painted murals at the bar’s Broadway entrance and the chance to buy exclusive Posty’s merchandise.

The grand opening events will culminate on Wednesday night with Malone’s live Broadway performance, starting at 8 p.m. CT. Posty’s will be closed on Wednesday during the day for event preparations, reopening to the public after the performance.

Fans React to Post Malone’s Upcoming Free Concert

Of course, Post Malone fans rushed to the comments section to share excitement over the “I Had Some Help” singer’s upcoming pop-up show.

“Y’all should have posted a week ago so I could fly in,” one out-of-town fan opined. “I wish they would have! I leave Friday to fly to Utah to see him over the weekend; I woulda totally went to Nashville too,” a second fan agreed. “Awesome, just adding to my fomo,” a third fan admitted.

However, at least one Post Malone fan thought the pop-up show was perfect timing.

“My daughter will be 18 on Wednesday and we will be celebrating on Broadway!” they gushed.

Other onlookers wanted a few more details about the concert.

“Where on Broadway will this be? Right outside of his bar or by the river? Or in his bar?” one inquisitive fan asked.

“Right outside the bar!” Posty’s shot back.

Meanwhile, Posty’s Bar in Nashville has been open since July, but the official grand opening and celebration are this week. No tickets are being sold or required to watch the performance on Broadway.